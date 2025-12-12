Devils' Jesper Bratt: First goal in 17 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bratt scored a power-play goal Thursday in an 8-4 loss to the Lightning.
It came on a breakaway in the second period. It was Bratt's first goal in 17 games and first point in five games. He's scuffling with just six goals this season, but his shooting percentage is a multi-season low of 8.6. At this point, Bratt is on pace for another 70-point season. Trouble is you drafted him as an 80-85 point guy.
