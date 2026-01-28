Bratt recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Bratt orchestrated the Devils' late comeback attempt, netting a power-play goal late in the second frame and assisting on Nico Hischier's third-period strike. Even though the Devils' comeback attempt came up short, Bratt made his presence felt while also snapping two droughts -- a three-game pointless skid and a six-game stretch without a goal. Despite the recent struggles, Bratt remains a productive player for the Devils with 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in 53 contests.