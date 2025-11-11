Bratt notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

The 27-year-old winger helped set up tallies by Timo Meier in the first period and Simon Nemec in the third, the latter tying the game with just five seconds left in regulation to steal a point in the standings for the Devils. It was Bratt's first multi-point effort since Oct. 21, but he's had a productive start to the season with five goals and 16 points in 16 contests.