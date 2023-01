Marino (upper body) is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Marino, who remains on injured reserve and isn't expected to play Sunday against Pittsburgh, has been out of action since Dec. 20. Still, he is making progress after initially being listed as week-to-week. Marino has supplied nine points, 42 shots on goal, 43 blocks and 31 hits in 32 contests this campaign.