Glendening notched a shorthanded assist and four hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Glendening set up Connor Brown for a shortie in the third period. The 36-year-old Glendening has his first point as a Devil after winning a job in training camp while on a tryout. He's added two shots on net, nine hits, four blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over five appearances. He'll continue to feature on the fourth line and the penalty kill throughout the year.