Hischier scored a goal, placed four shots on net and dished out four hits in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Hischier scored the lone goal of the contest for New Jersey late in the second period, ending his streak of games without a goal at six. Overall, the 26-year-old center has four goals, 13 points, 39 shots on net and 21 blocks through 19 games this season. The first overall selection in the 2017 NHL Draft has posted 60 or more points in each of the past four seasons. He's been tasked with a plethora of responsibilities both on offense and defense since Jack Hughes was placed on IR with a finger injury. While Hischier adjusts to the largest role of his career while averaging nearly 21 minutes a game, he should begin to find the scoresheet with more consistency, making him a breakout candidate the rest of the season.