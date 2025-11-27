Hischier scored a power-play goal, recorded two assists and placed four shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Hischier netted the game-tying goal on a power play midway through the second period before sliding the primary assist on Simon Nemec's game-winner in overtime. Hischier also had the main helper on Timo Meier's goal in the first. Overall, Hischier has eight goals, 13 assists and 53 shots on goal through 23 games this season. After a bumpy start offensively, the 26-year-old center is on fire with eight points in his last three games. He has played at an elite level with a high volume of minutes in the absence of Jack Hughes (finger) and should absorb many of the top-line playmaking responsibilities for the foreseeable future. Hischier is well above the pace needed to reach the 60-point mark for the fifth consecutive season, making him a strong option in all fantasy formats.