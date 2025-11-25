Hischier scored a goal, provided an assist, recorded a shot on goal, blocked three attempts and dished out three hits in Monday's 4-3 win over Detroit.

Hischier once again served as the workhorse forward for New Jersey, as he made a large impact at both ends of the ice in his 21:15 of playing time. On offense, he picked up the secondary helper on Timo Meier's goal before he scored one himself with two minutes to go in the opening period. With Hischier's active performance Monday, he's up to seven goals, 11 assists, 49 shots on net and 26 blocks through 22 games this season. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft has five points in his last two games and has stepped up in a big way with Jack Hughes (finger) sidelined. Hischier should continue to play a large chunk of minutes each game moving forward, and his category coverage makes him a high-level play in most fantasy formats.