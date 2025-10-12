Nemec posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Injuries have once again opened the door for Nemec to get a run in the lineup, as the Devils are without Seamus Casey (lower body) and Johnny Kovacevic (knee) to begin 2025-26. So far, Nemec has been limited to the third pairing with trace amounts of power-play time, and he's picked up a helper, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating over two games. The No. 2 pick from 2022 could have some upside in a larger role, but the Devils have a talented and experienced blue line that will make such a gig tough to earn.