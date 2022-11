Tatar logged a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-3 victory over the Rangers.

Tatar got the Devils on the board in the first period, ripping a backhander past Igor Shesterkin, to cut the Devils' deficit to 2-1. He'd pick up a second point with an assist on Yegor Sharangovich's empty-net goal late in the third. The 31-year-old winger has scored three goals in his last five outings. Tatar now has six goals and nine assists in 23 games this season.