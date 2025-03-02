Dumoulin notched an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Dumoulin has three points and a plus-3 rating over his last six outings. The 33-year-old continues to play in a bottom-four role, though his shutdown skills make him an option to play bigger minutes when the Ducks are holding a lead. Dumoulin is up to 15 points through 59 outings -- one point shy of matching his 80-game total from 2023-24 with the Kraken. He's added 55 shots on net, 59 hits, 89 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while averaging 19:49 of ice time per game. Dumoulin doesn't score enough to help most fantasy managers, but it looks like the only way he'd leave the Ducks' lineup is if he was traded.