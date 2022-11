Fowler logged a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Fowler now has four assists in his last two games after going scoreless in his previous eleven contests. The veteran blueliner threw a shot on net in the first period that Troy Terry deflected past Connor Hellebuyck before adding a secondary helper on Trevor Zegras' tally in the third. Fowler now has five assists through 17 games this season.