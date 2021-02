Heinen posted an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

For the second straight game, Heinen set up Sam Steel for a goal. Those two, along with Jakob Silfverberg, accounted for the Ducks' second line Thursday. Heinen now has six points, 31 shots on goal, 12 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 16 games. He'll need to maintain chemistry with his linemates to make a better impact on the scoresheet -- so far, he's scored too infrequently to surface on the fantasy radar.