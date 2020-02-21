Ducks' David Backes: Shipped to Anaheim

The Bruins dealt Backes, a first-round pick and prospect Axel Andersson to the Ducks in exchange for Ondrej Kase on Friday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Backes didn't give the Bruins anywhere near what they hoped to get out of him after inking the veteran to a five-year deal back in 2016. In order to offload his contract, the B's had to buff the deal with a draft pick ad a prospect in exchange for a reasonable return in the form of Kase as Boston makes a run at a championship. Backes may be ticketed for the minors with the Ducks as well, though that hasn't been disclosed at this juncture.