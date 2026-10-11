Vatrano scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Vatrano has filled a part-time role to begin the season, as this was just his second appearance. The 32-year-old has been limited to bottom-six usage as well. Vatrano has displayed 40-point potential as recently as 2024-25, but he was held to nine points in 50 regular-season outings last year and doesn't appear to be a favorite of head coach Joel Quenneville. Vatrano could see his playing time stabilize in the near future if Cutter Gauthier (upper body) and Ryan Poehling (lower body) miss time after their injuries Saturday.