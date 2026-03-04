Vatrano (shoulder) was activated off injured reserve by the Ducks on Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Vatrano has been sidelined due to a shoulder injury since late December, but he resumed practicing recently and will presumably be available to return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Islanders. Over 38 appearances prior to his injury this year, he recorded three goals, three assists, 67 hits, 36 PIM and 24 blocked shots while averaging 12:21 of ice time.