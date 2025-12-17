Moore notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Moore had steady playing time in early November, but this was just his fifth appearance in the Ducks' last 13 games. He's earned two assists over that span, but it appears he's battling with Drew Helleson and Pavel Mintyukov for third-pairing minutes. Moore has contributed five points, 18 shots on net, 37 blocks, 12 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 20 appearances, which is decent production despite his limited role.