Head coach Joel Quenneville said that Moore sustained an injury early in Thursday's practice session to begin training camp, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

The exact nature and severity of the injury aren't yet clear, but Quenneville indicated that he'd provide an update on Moore's status Friday. The 24-year-old agreed to a two-year deal with the Ducks in June after he recorded four goals, eight assists, 80 blocked shots, 42 hits and 24 PIM while averaging 13:40 of ice time across 67 regular-season appearances last year.