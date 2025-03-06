Trouba blocked six shots in 22:31 of ice time and took three penalties in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Trouba has played an important role for a Ducks team that all of a sudden finds themselves on the outskirts of the playoff picture. In a top-4 role on the right side of young stud Pavel Mintyukov, he's offered stability and bite to the defense corps and is a plus-2 through 36 games with his new team. The former Ranger is certainly capable of filling up the stat sheet, his six blocks Wednesday are proof of that, but the offensive limitations (no goals and six points with the Ducks) hinders his fantasy value.