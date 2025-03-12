Trouba scored a goal on two shots, added three hits, blocked three shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

This was Trouba's first goal of the season, and by extension, his first goal since he was dealt to the Ducks from the Rangers in December. The tally also snapped a nine-game point drought for the heavy-hitting defenseman. For the season, he's managed a mere 13 points with 91 shots on net, 133 hits, 179 blocked shots, 55 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 63 appearances. He continues to fill a shutdown role in the Ducks' top four.