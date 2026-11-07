Malott scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Malott snapped a four-game point drought with the goal. The 30-year-old forward continues to offer some depth scoring as well as plenty of toughness from a fourth-line role. He's up to three goals, three assists, 23 shots on net, 22 PIM, 36 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 16 appearances this season. He needs just three more points to match his career-best output from 58 regular-season outings with the Kings last year.