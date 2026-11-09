Brossoit stopped 31 of 33 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

This was Brossoit's fourth straight win, and it's easily his best performance yet for the Ducks. The 33-year-old had allowed at least three goals in each of his first three starts. At this point, it's unclear how long Anaheim will continue to carry three goalies, but it's tough to imagine Brossoit getting sent down if they make a change. He should be in line to start Wednesday versus the Predators, and a good showing in that game would likely earn him a start in one of the Ducks' two games over the weekend.