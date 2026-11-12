Brossoit stopped 18 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Brossoit's winning streak was halted at four games. This was the third time he's given up four goals in an outing for the Ducks this season. The 33-year-old was brought in at the start of November to challenge Anaheim's other goalies, and that has worked well. That said, Brossoit's loss opens the door for Lukas Dostal or Ville Husso to take a turn between the pipes. The Ducks host the Islanders on Saturday and the Flames on Sunday, so expect two of the three goalies to get a look over the weekend as head coach Joel Quenneville tries to find another hot hand.