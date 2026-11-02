Brossoit stopped 19 of 22 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Brossoit didn't look very good in the first period, when he gave up three goals on seven shots. He was able to lock in after that, and the Ducks' offense rewarded him with a big burst of scoring to get the comeback win. This was Brossoit's first NHL win since the 2023-24 campaign with the Jets. Anaheim is now carrying three goalies on the roster with Brossoit joining Lukas Dostal and Ville Husso. It's possible all three netminders will get some work during the Ducks' three-game road trip, which begins with a soft matchup Tuesday in Vancouver.