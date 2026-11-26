Brossoit recorded a 23-save shutout in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Sharks.

This was Brossoit's first shutout at the NHL level since 2023-24. The 33-year-old netminder is back with the big club for a second time this season, and he's getting results that have evaded Lukas Dostal and Ville Husso. Brossoit is 5-1-0 with a 2.85 GAA and an .887 save percentage over six outings. If Brossoit makes four more appearances with the Ducks, he'd need waivers to go back to AHL San Diego, which could force the team into a tough decision in the coming weeks. The Ducks have a home-and-home set over the weekend against the Kings, beginning with a game in Anaheim on Friday.