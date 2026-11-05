Brossoit is slated to start on the road against Edmonton on Thursday, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Brossoit has won his two starts this campaign, but he stopped just 38 of 45 shots (.844 save percentage) over that stretch. It will be difficult for him to do better against the Oilers, who are tied for first in goals per game with 4.13. In particular, Connor McDavid has made life difficult for goaltenders with his season-opening 16-game scoring streak that's resulted in him recording nine goals and 40 points in 2026-27.