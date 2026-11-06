Brossoit allowed four goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

It appears to be results over process for the Ducks right now. Brossoit has hardly taken the team by storm, but he's won all three of his starts since he was called up from AHL San Diego. He's also allowed 11 goals on 72 shots in those games. Head coach Joel Quenneville is likely to turn to one of Lukas Dostal or Ville Husso for Friday's game in Calgary, but Brossoit could be back between the pipes Sunday against the Penguins if Friday's starter fails to impress.