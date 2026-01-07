Dostal turned aside 34 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers, with Philadelphia's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

An early 1-0 lead for Anaheim was quickly erased by Dostal's former teammate, Trevor Zegras, who struck twice before the end of the first period to put Philadelphia in the lead for good. Dostal has lost five straight decisions, going 0-4-1 over his last seven outings with a 4.26 GAA and an .847 save percentage. However, his spot as the Ducks' No. 1 netminder isn't in jeopardy.