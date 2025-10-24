Granlund scored two goals, one on the power play, and added three assists in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Bruins.

The veteran center added five shots on net, a blocked shot and a plus-4 rating to his ledger. The five points were a career high for Granlund, who came into the contest having been held off the scoresheet in his prior three games. The 33-year-old has topped 60 points in three of the last four seasons while bouncing between Nashville, Pittsburgh, San Jose and Dallas, and he's well on his way to reaching that mark again in his first campaign with Anaheim, collecting two goals and eight points through seven games.