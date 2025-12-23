Granlund scored a goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken.

Granlund accounted for all the offense the Ducks were able to muster Monday, but that goal extended the veteran's scoring streak to four contests. He had scored just three goals in his previous 15 appearances, so he's clearly going through his most prolific stretch. Even more importantly, it seems his injury issues are a thing of the past now. Granlund missed all but one of the Ducks' 19 games between Oct. 28 and Dec. 3 due to a lower-body injury.