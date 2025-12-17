Granlund had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Columbus on Tuesday.

The points were his first in seven games since his return from injury. Granlund's 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 16 games look low-level impressive for streamers, but the harsh reality is that he has a five-point game under his belt this season. And nine of those points have come in just three games. Don't be fooled -- Granlund needs to show a lot more to be wire worthy.