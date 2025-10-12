Ducks' Mikael Granlund: First two helpers with new team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Granlund provided two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-6 overtime win over the Sharks.
Granlund has seen strong ice time through two games, as the Ducks have leaned heavily on three lines to keep all of the team's key players involved. The 33-year-old doesn't have a shot on goal yet, and he's added just one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating. Granlund has topped 60 points in three of the last four years, but it's unclear if he'll be able to sustain that level of offense in his first season with the Ducks, who are looking to shed the low-scoring label as a team.
