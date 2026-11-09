Granlund scored a power-play goal on three shots, distributed three assists and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Granlund has three goals and nine helpers during his six-game point streak. The 34-year-old is benefiting from playing alongside the red-hot Cutter Gauthier both at even strength and on the power play. Granlund is up to five goals, 15 assists, 29 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 17 appearances. While his production tends to lean a bit assist-heavy, Granlund is in a great position to be a contributor for the Ducks.