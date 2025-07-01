Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Headed to Orange County
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Granlund signed a three-year, $21 million contract with Anaheim on Tuesday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
Granlund compiled 22 goals, 66 points and 169 shots on net across 83 regular-season games between Dallas and San Jose in 2024-25. He was a productive player during his time with the Sharks, despite the team's scoring struggles, and should make an impact with the Ducks if he's a prominent piece in the lineup.
