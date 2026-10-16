Granlund (upper body) wasn't on the ice for Friday's morning skate, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports, indicating that he isn't expected to play against the Bruins.

Granlund is considered day-to-day due to his upper-body injury after missing Thursday's practice session, and it appears as though he'll be sidelined for at least one game. Roger McQueen and A.J. Greer are candidates to see increased roles Friday against Boston, while Granlund's next opportunity to return will be Monday against the Rangers.