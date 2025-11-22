Granlund (lower body) hasn't resumed skating yet, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports Saturday.

Granlund will miss his fifth straight game against Vegas on Saturday, and it's unclear when he will be available to return. He has already missed 12 of the last 13 contests, and the Ducks probably won't rush him back into the lineup. Granlund has recorded three goals, six assists and 21 shots on net over nine appearances this season.