Granlund scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

One of his helpers also came on the power play. Granlund has earned five points over his last four games, with all but one coming on the power play. The 34-year-old's presence in the bumper spot on the first unit has helped the Ducks unlock some recent success with the man advantage. Granlund is up to four goals, nine assists, eight power-play points, 24 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 14 appearances this season.