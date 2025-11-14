Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Scores in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Granlund scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.
Granlund missed the previous eight games due to a lower-body injury. Outside of his five-point effort versus the Bruins on Oct. 23, Granlund has had a fairly pedestrian season in a middle-six role. That big outing has him at three goals, six helpers, 21 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over nine appearances, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect Granlund to sustain a point-per-game pace in the long run.
More News
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Returning versus Wings•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Set to miss at least 2-3 weeks•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Erupts for career-high five points•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: First two helpers with new team•
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Headed to Orange County•