Granlund scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Granlund missed the previous eight games due to a lower-body injury. Outside of his five-point effort versus the Bruins on Oct. 23, Granlund has had a fairly pedestrian season in a middle-six role. That big outing has him at three goals, six helpers, 21 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over nine appearances, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect Granlund to sustain a point-per-game pace in the long run.