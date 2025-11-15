Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Unavailable Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Granlund (lower body) won't play against Minnesota on Saturday.
Granlund has collected three goals, nine points and 21 shots on net through nine appearances this season. He will be replaced in Saturday's lineup by Jansen Harkins.
