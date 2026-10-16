Granlund (upper body) will be with the Ducks for their upcoming four-game road trip, Patrick Present of The Hockey News reports Friday.

While Granlund has already been ruled out versus the Bruins on Friday, the fact that he will be with the team is certainly good news. The 34-year-old center has registered at least a point in all six games to open the year, compiling two goals and six helpers along the way. With Granlund on the shelf, Roger McQueen figures to get some time in the NHL, though he could be returned to the minors when the veteran is cleared to play.