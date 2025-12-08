Strome notched two assists, five shots on net, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Strome snapped a six-game point drought with the effort. He had been scratched in the Ducks' first two contests in December, and that could continue to happen on occasion while the team's forward group is fully healthy. Strome has a goal, four assists, 19 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 11 appearances this season, though he's averaging just 12:51 of ice time, a career-low mark.