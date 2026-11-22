Strome scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago.

He fired two shots and blocked one shot. Strome has just 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 23 games this season, but six of those points, including five assists, have come in his last six games. Three of his helpers in that span have come with the man advantage. Warm is warm, but Strome's fantasy value is limited in most formats, as he hasn't qualified at wing yet. He's nothing more than a low-scoring former center on a low-scoring club, who doesn't contribute in any other category but has an outside shot at hitting the 1,000 game mark on the last day of the season.