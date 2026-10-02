Strome scored a goal in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Kraken.

Strome provided Calgary's only offense on an otherwise miserable season-opening performance, beating Joey Daccord with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle at 16:35 of the third period. Strome is a middle-six forward and isn't likely to play a big role in the 2026-27 season, posting 21 points, 57 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 52 appearances between Calgary and Anaheim in the 2025-26 season. His role isn't expected to change in the 2026-27 campaign.