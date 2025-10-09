Strome (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Strome has already been ruled out for the Ducks' first two games of the year, so it shouldn't be a shock to see him placed on injured reserve. The 32-year-old center has logged exactly 41 points in each of his previous three seasons, making that a fairly good bet as to where he might end up in 2025-26, assuming his injury doesn't linger too long.