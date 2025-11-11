Strome (upper body) remains on the shelf against the Avs on Tuesday despite his activation from IR, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Strome was taken off injured reserve Sunday, but still hasn't gotten back into the lineup for the Ducks. While the 32-year-old center has notched 41 points in three straight seasons, this extended absence to open the season will likely prevent him from hitting that mark in 2025-26. Even once given the all-clear, Strome may not be able to unseat Leo Carlsson or Mason McTavish for a spot in the top six.