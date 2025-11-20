Strome scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Strome has started his season well since he recovered from an upper-body injury. The 32-year-old has earned three points (one goal, two assists) over his first four contests, and he's added eight shots on net and a plus-1 rating. Strome should have an easy path to third-line minutes as long as both of Mikael Granlund (lower body) and Ryan Poehling (upper body) are out of the lineup.