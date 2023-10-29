Strome scored his second goal of the season and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

He opened the scoring for the Ducks just 58 seconds into the first period, setting the tone for the wild afternoon contest. Strome has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight, and he's exploded out of the gate with 10 points in eight games -- a dazzling pace for the 30-year-old, who's been a steady contributor throughout his career but has never scored more than 59 points over a full season.