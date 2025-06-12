Makiniemi (abdomen) signed a one-year contract with TPS of Finland's Liiga on Wednesday.

Makiniemi has been in North America since the tail end of the 2020-21 campaign, but he saw just two games of NHL action with the Sharks in 2022-23. He underwent abdominal surgery in November while with AHL Lehigh Valley. Makiniemi would have been a Group 6 unrestricted free agent this summer, but he'll head home to Finland rather than settle for what would have likely been a two-way deal at best with an NHL club.