Filip Pyrochta: Returning to Czech Republic
Pyrochta signed a contract with Czech club HC Kometa Brno on Tuesday.
Pyrochta -- who was released by the Predators in early May -- will return to his native Czech Republic to continue his professional career. The 22-year-old was forced to split time between the AHL and ECHL this season, logging a total of 51 games in which he tallied a combined two goals and 11 helpers. Considering the blueliner failed to crack the Preds lineup, it's hard to imagine he will be returning to North America any time soon.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...