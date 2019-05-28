Pyrochta signed a contract with Czech club HC Kometa Brno on Tuesday.

Pyrochta -- who was released by the Predators in early May -- will return to his native Czech Republic to continue his professional career. The 22-year-old was forced to split time between the AHL and ECHL this season, logging a total of 51 games in which he tallied a combined two goals and 11 helpers. Considering the blueliner failed to crack the Preds lineup, it's hard to imagine he will be returning to North America any time soon.