Pyrochta was placed on unconditional waivers Friday by Nashville in order to terminate his contract, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Pyrochta's first season playing in North America didn't exactly go to plan, as he appeared in just 30 AHL contests in which he notched zero goals, four assists and a minus-9 rating. The blueliner didn't fare much better with ECHL Atlanta where he posted nine points in 21 outings. The 22-year-old will almost certainly return to his native Czech Republic if he wants to continue his professional career.